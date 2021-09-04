Tankers from Minas announce stoppage as of September 7th

An indefinite stoppage, starting on September 7, was announced by the Union of Transport Companies of Fuels and Petroleum Derivatives of the State of Minas Gerais (Sindtanque-MG) this Friday (3). The movement, as the category points out, will be carried out in solidarity with other Brazilian transporters who must also halt their activities.

In a video released by the president of Sindtanque-MG, Irani Gomes, in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia in Belo Horizonte, he confirms the support on a national scale only in the case of orderly and non-partisan demonstrations. “After several meetings with our category, we decided to support the demonstrations as long as they are orderly, with a lot of responsibility and not partisan,” stated the president of Sindtanque. Irani ends the video by stating that the union has the support of all transport workers in the country.

The category claims a lower price of fuel, which in the accumulated result for this year until July has already registered an increase of 27.51% in the value of gasoline, while that of diesel accumulates an increase of 25.78%. The data are from the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA).