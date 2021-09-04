Target of punches and bites, elderly woman is the 12th woman to denounce ex-boss who assaulted nanny

Photo: Reproduction/TV Bahia

Bites to the scalp and punches to the face. These were the attacks reported by the 12th victim of Melina Esteves França, accused of beating, threatening and keeping nannies hired to take care of her two young children in private prison. The woman is an elderly woman, who decided to make the case public after seeing the images of the ex-boss attacking Raiana Ribeiro, 25, with slaps, punches and tugs on her hair.

The attacks on the 12th victim were registered in July this year at the Special Police for the Care of the Elderly (Deat). There are now three police units investigating the conduct of the former employer – in addition to DEAT, incidents were recorded at the 9th Police Station (Boca do Rio) and at the 12th Police Station (Itapuã).

The elderly woman, who had her personal data preserved, will be heard at 9:30 am on Tuesday (7) at Deat. She is Milena’s ninth victim who is assisted by the lawyer Bruno Oliveira, the same one who represents the nanny Raiana, a young man who jumped from the 3rd floor to escape aggression and private imprisonment on the 25th.

On the morning of this Friday (3), Bruno requested a more direct follow-up of the cases to the Public Ministry of the State (MP-BA). He formalized the request, which will be answered shortly. “This is necessary given the seriousness of the scenario that involves victims and the accused,” he said.

Bites

Bruno said that the elderly woman sought him out in the same way that the other victims came to him, at the door of a police station. “When Raiana’s situation came to light, after the fall, she, like the others, approached me when I was leaving the 9th DP saying that she was also attacked by Melina. She claims that she received several bites on her scalp, simply as a matter of malice”, explains the lawyer.

“The victim is an elderly lady who did everything she wanted, never disagreed, yet nothing would justify brutal attitudes, especially against a person who is vulnerable. Nothing justifies it.”, he added.

The elderly woman told Bruno Oliveira that she stayed with Melina for almost two years, being beaten and kept in private prison at times. “Her reports are very strong. It was rare for her to leave the apartment. She said that Melina threatened her, saying that he would do something to her and her family, including her grandson, if she ran away. She spent all this suffering in Melina’s house in Piatã and in Imbuí,” said the lawyer.

Also according to Bruno Oliveira, the elderly woman had the help of a person to escape from the apartment in Imbuí. “A person who was in the property witnessed the moment when the accused punched the elderly woman in the face for free. This person was so angry, that shortly thereafter, he rescued the nanny and went with her to Deat to register the occurrence. On that day, a personal injury guide was issued and now the police station awaits the result of the examination to continue the investigation”, said the lawyer.

Physical aggressions weren’t the only problems submitted to drool for as long as two years.

“She told me that she received R$500 in hand from Melina, but right away she had to return R$400 and sign that she kept the full amount. Everything under threat. Melina said she had to return it and that was it. This is in 2020, because this year she received nothing”, reported the lawyer.

During the time she stayed at Melina’s house, the elderly woman said that she witnessed attacks on other nannies. “She has already told me about other situations, that she witnessed Melina’s attack on one of these victims that I am representing and that she has already filed a complaint against the accused. She will serve as a witness in this case,” Bruno said.

Images

After leaving the MP-BA, the lawyer said that Raiana was waiting for him in the car, but she had asked not to give another interview, as she was upset when she saw herself being beaten by Melina in a video.

“Is it over there [Raiana] he said it’s the feeling of reliving again and that’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it anymore. She is leaving today for her parents’ house, in the interior”, said the lawyer.

The images from a security camera placed in the living room of Melina’s apartment show the moment when the then-boss beats and slaps nanny Raiana Ribeiro, 25, hours before the young woman jumps from the 3rd floor to escape aggression and imprisonment private.

Raiana appears sitting on the sofa, next to Melina, when Melina slaps the girl across the face and then begins a series of punches and tugs on her hair. The ex-boss even hits the young woman on the back with both hands, who tries to defend herself. The situation occurred on the 25th.

You can still hear Melina ask if the victim thinks what she was doing is right, asks for respect, and calls the girl horrific. Next to it, another woman appears with a child in her arms. It is possible to hear the baby crying, who witnesses the aggressions.

remember the case

Raiana Ribeiro was working taking care of children in an apartment in the Residential Building Absolutto when she fell from the third floor. Rescued to the State General Hospital (HGE), she testified at the unit’s police station and said she jumped from the window to escape her mistress.

According to the employee, she was assaulted and locked in a room in the house, after having her cell phone taken by her boss. It all started when she announced that she wanted to leave her job after a week of being hired.

Raiana spoke with CORREIO last Wednesday night (25) and reported the traumatic moments she experienced. Born in the municipality of Itanagra, 120 km from Salvador, she said she saw the job ad on a website and decided to apply.

After contacting the advertiser, the nanny exchanged information and after a few video calls was hired to work. “After I saw the ad, I got in touch, and the agreement was to work full time and take a break every 15 days,” said Raiana.

However, after starting work, Raiana says that she received a new job offer and that after informing her employer, she was threatened. “When I asked to leave work, she replied, ‘I want to see if you’re leaving. I’m not a slut. You’re not leaving,” recalled the nanny.

The threat, according to Raiana, would have occurred on Tuesday (24). The nanny would have asked her sister for help over the phone. Raiana’s sister then got in touch with an aunt who lives in Salvador. After the contact, a man would have gone to the building where Raiana works, but after making contact over the intercom, the boss said that Raiana was not there.

This Wednesday (25), a person returned to the building at the request of Raiana’s aunt to look for the young woman, according to her, this time, the boss pulled the intercom wiring to avoid contact. With no outside contact, Raiana says she was locked in the bathroom. Desperate, she tried to escape through the tipper.

“She locked me in the bathroom, then I saw the tipper and decided to run away to reach the window of the apartment next door and ask for help, but then I couldn’t and I got hung up. Then I fell,” she says. She fell into an apartment located on the first floor and was rescued. Raiana fractured her heel, and had stitches on her forehead, in addition to having some bruises on her body. She was discharged the same day.

But Melina Esteves França’s aggressive behavior with domestic workers has been reported since 2018, at least, when she still lived in Piatã. A group of former employees went to the 9th Precinct to testify about the threats of imprisonment and physical and verbal aggression last Friday (27).