Thalita Simplício wins silver in the 200m T11

Brazil won a double on the podium in the 200m dash T11 (for athletes with visual impairments) with Thalita Simplício and jerusa Geber, who won the silver and bronze medals, respectively. The two, who were disqualified in the 100m after problems with the guide ropes, now climb together on the podium.

The race was very disputed, to the point of Thalita and the Chinese Cuiqing Liu have nailed the same time in the first two decimal places, both with 24s94. The definition, then, was in the photo finish. And the athlete from China, with 24,936, was ahead, against 24,940 for the Brazilian, who competed with the guide Felipe Veloso da Silva. Coming a little further back, Jerusa, with Gabriel Aparecido dos Santos Garcia, was third, with 25s19.

After finishing second in the 400m and securing silver, Thalita repeats the feat and once again climbs onto the podium. This is her second medal of hers at the Tokyo Paralympics.

In addition to her achievements in Japan, Thalita was gold in the 400m and silver in the 200m at the Dubai World Cup in 2019. At Parapan in Lima, she won silver in the 100m and 200m. In Paralympics, the athlete was silver in the 4×100 meter relay in Rio.

Bronze medalist, Jerusa Geber wins the fourth medal in Paralympics. In London, she took the silver home in the 100m and 200m. In 2008, in Beijing, she won bronze in the 100m.

She accumulates two golds, two silvers and two bronzes in Parapan American Games. In World Championships, the athlete won two golds and five silvers. Holder of the world record achieved in 2019 in the 100m, with a time of 11s85, she was the first blind athlete to be able to run the distance under 12s.

With the double podium, Brazil now has 25 medals only in athletics in Tokyo, with 8 golds, 7 silvers and 10 bronzes. In all disciplines, there are 22 golds, 17 silvers and 29 bronzes, with a total of 68 podiums, 4 of the 72 at the Rio-2016 Games, a record for the country’s delegation.