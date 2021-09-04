The 100: Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Season 7 on Netflix – Series News

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley star in the beloved series, which returns to the Netflix catalogue, whose seventh season is the last part of The 100.

After much waiting from eager fans, season seven of The 100 hit the Netflix catalogue, bringing the latest chapter in the journey of Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and company in search of survival. That’s right, this is the final part of the series, which promises to have shocking moments, exciting returns and a satisfying ending for the audience. Not to mention the spin-off that can still happen… If you’ve been a little forgetful, the I love cinema remembers everything you need to know to finish your marathon:

Octavia died in The 100?

One of the great mysteries left by season six is ​​the appearance of the grown-up version of Hope (Shelby Flannery), daughter of Diyoza (Ivana Miličević). The girl came from the future and stabbed Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos), who disappeared inside the Anomaly. In fact, this hole that goes beyond the concepts of space and time will have fundamental importance within the final stretch of The 100, getting involved with the main mysteries of the series.

In turn, Octavia’s whereabouts will soon be revealed, but Bellamy (Bob Morley) will do anything to find her sister. Importantly, his interpreter had to be absent for part of the season, so Bellamy will also be missing for a while, but that will change the course of the series forever. Mostly, with the rise of a new civilization, the Bard people, led by Anders (Neal McDonough).

What is Clarke’s new challenge in The 100?

The protagonist Clarke will have to deal with the remains of humanity present in the Sanctuary, while still recovering from the traumatic events of last season, when she was possessed and lost her mother, Abby (Paige Turkish). Finally, her group managed to drive the Primes out of this location, but it’s still unclear whether those people will accept the blonde’s command. A problem that gets worse when we remember that Russell (JR Bourne) is still alive and should be the focus of Clarke’s revenge.

Obviously, we won’t count spoilers, but the survivor of the 100 will have to make some very controversial decisions throughout the season… Another tricky question? Raven (Lindsey Morgan) managed to destroy the Flame to save the life of Madi (Lola Flanery), but the evil force known as Sheidheda was able to break free and no one knows where it went. How will he be able to manifest? And who will be your next victim?

Who stars in season 7 of The 100?

Much of the main cast returns for the final season of The 100: Eliza Taylor (Clarke), Bob Morley (Bellamy), Marie Avgeropoulos (Octavia), Lindsey Morgan (Raven), Richard Harmon (John), Tasya Teles (Echo), Shannon Kook (Jordan), JR Bourne (Russell) and Chuku Modu (Gabriel).

Special guest appearances by Adina Porter (Indra), Jarod Joseph as Nathan Miller, Luisa d’Oliveira (Emori), Sachin Sahel (Eric), Tati Gabrielle (Gaia), Jessica Harmon (Niylah), Iola Evans (Callie) and Paige Turco (Abby) are confirmed in the final episodes. And to the delight of fans all over the world, Lexa’s interpreter, Alycia Debnam-Carey, also has a very important appearance this season, in a very unusual way… But we won’t tell so as not to spoil the surprise, won’t we ?