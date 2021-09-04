The Catholic Media That Strikes Francis

Mirticeli Medeiros*

Communication is one of the flagships of Francisco’s reform. And we’re not just talking about the renovation of the Vatican’s technical apparatus or the various changes that have taken place in the institution’s communications sector since he took over. Francisco bets on a change of language that will be able to attract people to the core of the message he proposes. The pontiff wants his preaching to reach all audiences. But, for that, he wants the means of communication in the house to be partners in this process.

The interview he gave to Spanish radio Cope, which aired last Wednesday (1), was fundamental for us to understand how he deals with the virtual arenas in which a consistent opposition against him is formed.

When asked about his supposed abdication, he made a point of answering that he doesn’t even read this type of news, denying that he intends to leave the position. A clear blow against those who intend to delegitimize him. And he said that when he learns that his lines have been distorted, he prefers to remain silent so as not to give vent to these thoughts.

Francisco understood that, in times of social networks, care is not enough, making it clear, at the same time, that he does not intend to feed that old illusion that he can please everyone. Life that follows, with a focus on reform.

Unlike other pontificates, his has been working with Catholic communication empires (incredibly!), which no longer hide their political preferences under the pretext of “defending Christian values”. And they do it aggressively, lowly and unethically, many times. A concern that the current pope made a point of expressing in his last encyclical, Fratelli Tutti:

“It must be recognized that fanaticisms, which lead to the destruction of others, are also carried out by religious people, without excluding Christians, who can be part of networks of verbal violence through the internet and various forums or spaces for digital exchange. US average Catholics, it is possible to go beyond the limits, tolerating defamation and calumny and seeming to exclude any ethics and respect for the fame of others,” he pointed out.

Not to mention that leveraging power projects, even if they have to put the pope’s head on a platter, has become a common practice.

The important thing is to enlist members for contemporary crusades, whose promoters (religious or not) are willing to sell their souls for the cause. A profitable battle, which has proved increasingly profitable.

Not by chance, it is in these vehicles that themes about imminent resignation, the “orthodoxy” of certain cardinals and the idea of ​​a weakened pontificate gain space, forcing a kind of virtual “pre-conclave”.

The members of these groups, who consider themselves part of a militia Christi, whose mission is to “save” the Pope’s own Catholicism, are responsible for the various distortions regarding Francis’ reform, his pastoral attention and various other measures, which are commonly framed as “attacks on doctrine”.

Even in this scenario, Francisco remains firm. He signaled that he is about to launch his constitution on the reform of the Roman Curia, plans trips and does not want to leave room for doubts regarding the future of his pontificate. “I’m still alive,” he told Cope. And, apparently, as long as he’s alive, he won’t hand over the Church to anyone who intends to destroy it.