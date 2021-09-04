The Enemy – Happy Meal will have Pokémon TCG freebies in September

Celebrating 25 years of Pokemonin september the McDonald’s Brazil will have as a special gift from MC happy snack popular themed cards and items Pokémon Trading Card Game (via gkpb).

Next week, card game fans will be able to receive the following options as special gifts:

Fun Stickers + Pokémon Trading Card Game: double-sided backdrop accompanied by a sheet of stickers for consumers to create their own Pokémon world. They can come in 2 assorted drawing options, all accompanied by 4 Pokémon Trading Cards.

Card Case + Pokémon Trading Card Game: box to assemble, in which consumers can store their Trading Cards. They can come in 8 assorted drawing options, all accompanied by 4 Pokémon Trading Cards.

Frame + Pokémon Trading Card Game: frame with the image of Pikachu, in which consumers can place a photograph or one of the Trading Cards. They can come in 2 assorted drawing options, accompanied by 4 Pokémon Trading Cards.

Stickers + Pokémon Trading Card Game: there are 4 stickers boards with the main characters. They can come in 8 different design options, all accompanied by 4 Pokémon Trading Cards

This is just the latest of several partnerships between McDonald’s and the Pokémon Company, which has offered franchise freebies at McLanche Feliz several times in the past.

“We know that Méqui has great potential to participate in conversations related to the geek, gamer and pop culture world. Therefore, our partnership with the iconic universe of Pokémon reinforces the already existing relationship with this very relevant audience for us. campaign is another way for us to be aligned with the wishes of our consumers”, comments João Branco, CMO of McDonald’s Brazil.

The Pokémon TCG goodies at McLanche Feliz will be available starting next Thursday, September 9th.