the latest news from Palmeiras

Palmeiras continues to prepare to face Flamengo. On the 12th, Abel Ferreira’s team will receive the Cariocas at Allianz Parque for the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

A discussion that took place on social media today was: why doesn’t the Portuguese coach give Matheus Fernandes an opportunity? Competition is heavy, of course. He hasn’t played since November of last year and was reincorporated to the Palmeiras squad in July. See some variables that prevent the defensive midfielder from being a starter and having opportunities.

Check out the latest news from Verdão this Friday (3):

João Paulo Sampaio, coordinator of the base categories at Palmeiras, responded to Carlos Belmonte, director of São Paulo, who stated that alviverde buys more than it reveals. He talked to the team at ONLINE PALM TREES.

Forward Arthur Victor, from Red Bull Bragantino, was called up by coach Tite to join the Brazilian team in two World Cup qualifiers. Palmeiras still has 10% of the athlete’s economic rights. In case of appreciation and sale, Verdão will receive an important value.

See the opinion piece by Thiago Gomes, our editor, about the duel against Flamengo on September 12th. Before deciding a spot in the semifinals of the Libertadores, Verdão has a game “capped” with Corinthians away from home.

Palmeira fans campaigned for the board to hire the striker, but he officially announced his retirement from football this Friday. The search for offensive athlete continues.

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram