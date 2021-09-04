the past of Corinthians reinforcements at Neo Qumica Arena

Corinthians has regularized four reinforcements this week and has already left them, at least in the bureaucratic part, at the disposal of coach Sylvinho for the match against Juventude, this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena. O My Timonthen remember as were the debuts of João Pedro, Róger Guedes and Willian at the stadium, by other teams.

Regularized at the IDB on Thursday, Willian Quest your third career spot game. He played there twice for the Brazilian team, in the 3-0 victories over Paraguay and 5-0 over Peru. In the second, he landed a beautiful shot from outside the area and scored a great goal to seal the rout.

Already Roger Guedes he lived in Itaquera his first goal as a professional player, taking advantage of a corner kick hit by the left side of the attack and deflecting with his heel to the bottom of the goal by Cássio.

The duel in question was for the last round of the Brazilian Nationals that year and ended up being won by Timão, with goals from Elias and Fábio Santos – the last one, a great goal. Guedes’s corner kick was taken by another acquaintance of the crowd, forward Lucca. In the first half, Gustagol had a goal badly disallowed by the referee.

João Pedro, presenting on Thursday, played his first and only game on the spot in a not-so-good memory for Alvinegros: a 1-1 draw with Chapecoense, in the first round of the 2017 Brazilian. a midfielder on the left, showing the versatility that would be useful for the rest of his career.

The only one of the quartet who never performed there was the goalkeeper Carlos Miguel. As a professional, the player has never faced Timão and, in the U-20, when he did, the game was played at Parque São Jorge.

