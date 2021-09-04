They discover in Italy 400,000-year-old bone artifacts made by an unknown human species (PHOTOS)

An unknown group of prehistoric humans, who lived approximately 400,000 years ago, produced “awesome tools” from elephant bones, archaeologists say.

A series of elephant bones were excavated between 1979 and 1991 at a site in Italy known as Castel di Guido, located near the present city of Rome, and have since been reanalyzed by a team at the University of Colorado at Boulder , In the USA.

According to researchers, some of these fragments, which date back 400,000 years, were turned into various bone tools by an unknown community of ancient humans, probably Neanderthals who lived in the area, writes the Daily Mail.

Scientists note that some of the tools were crafted with sophisticated methods that would only become common after another 100,000 years, including a straightener used to treat leather that would only have been widely used 300,000 years ago.

“We see other sites with bone tools from this period, but we haven’t found a variety of shapes as well defined as those found” in this collection, said Paola Villa, associate curator at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History and researcher at the Italian Institute of Paleontology Human.

400,000-year-old tools produced by an unknown species of human beings and found in Castel di Guido, Italy

400,000 years ago, at the site of Castel di Guido there was a ravine and a stream, which attracted straight-tusked elephants (Palaeoloxodon antiquus) that came to the site to quench their thirst, rest for a while, and sometimes die.

Stone Age humans produced tools from the remains of these giant mammals using a systematic and standardized technique.

“Humans broke the long bones of elephants creating standardized bases to produce bone tools,” explained Villa.

The discovery was unexpected for the University of Boulder team, as this kind of sophisticated tool-making technique would only become much more commonplace in human history.

While it is unclear what species of humans created the bone tools, Villa assumes that they were produced by Neanderthals.