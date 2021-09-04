Thiago Paulino has an invalid pitch and loses gold in the Paralympics; fits resource – Sports

the brazilian Thiago Paulino momentarily lost the gold medal in the F57 class shot (chair) US Tokyo Paralympic Games. On the results board of the event’s official website, he now appears with the bronze.

The gold went to Chinese Guoshan Wu, who had finished in second place. The other Brazilian in the competition, Marco Aurélio Borges, who had finished third, is provisionally awarded silver.

The news took the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) by surprise this Friday. There is still no official justification for the change. According to information from SporTV commentator and Paralympic athlete, Verônica Hipólito, China filed a protest against Thiago and stated that the pitch was not clean.

In the Paralympic movement, contestation is common. In the wheelchair users category, it is not allowed to detach the buttocks from the chair, for example. The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) accepted the Chinese request.

Brazil must file an appeal asking for a new review. In the results table, Thiago Paulino appears with only the first valid throw, of 14.77m. The other five were invalidated.

If the punishment is carried out, Brazil will no longer have 21 golds in the medals table and will have 20, still in seventh place in the ranking.