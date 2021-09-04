Thiago Paulino protests on the Paralympics podium after having revoked gold – 09/04/2021 – Sports

Brazilian Thiago Paulino dos Santos, 35, who had his gold medal revoked by the jury of the F57 class shot at the Tokyo-2020 Paralympics, protested during the medal ceremony this Saturday morning (4, in Brasilia time).

With two shots invalidated more than ten hours after the end of the competition, the São Paulo native from Orlândia went to sleep as champion and woke up with a bronze medal.

During the ceremony, Paulino shouted “no” and raised his finger indicating the number 1, referring to the position he would occupy on the podium if the revocation had not taken place. He even pointed to the bronze medal on his chest, gestured “no” and raised his right fist in protest. The Chinese reacted, celebrating with the gold medal and raising his finger indicating the number 1. Paulino did not see it, as he had his head down.

The decision was announced just before the first athletics session on Friday night (3) by the IPC (International Paralympic Committee).

With the change, two shots by Paulino that had passed 15 meters, including one at the 15.10 m mark that would be the new Paralympic record, were invalidated by alleged irregularity in the movement – he would have risen from his chair. In class F57, athletes with various disabilities compete sitting down.

Having already conquered the record and the gold medal, Paulino abdicated the last shots. “If the referee had burned my two shots, which were later contested, I would have continued in the competition and I would definitely have sought this medal, because I was very well prepared,” he told Olimpíada Todo Dia (OTD) website after the podium.

According to the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee), China protested during and after the race, but the arbitration did not comply. The Chinese delegation then went to the appeals jury and got the pitches revised.

“Brazil presented images from TV broadcasts of the shots in which there was no evidence of infraction in the athlete’s shooting movement, but the jury’s claim is that the accusatory video would be from another angle, but it refused to show the video on which it was based the decision,” says the CPB statement. “It remains our protest and indignation at this absurd decision.”

CPB president Mizael Conrado followed up with the criticisms on his Twitter profile. “Probably, the holders of this weird decision never competed for a medal to know the importance of our Thiago’s achievement and what represents such injustice, after five years of dedication, with daily training, abdicating so many things to be the best “, he wrote.

“After so many messes in the last four years, it was naive to think that everything would end up normal here. The refusal to show the video of the alleged infringement constitutes a flagrant lack of transparency,” he added.

The committee is also a constant critic of the process of functional reclassification of swimming athletes carried out by the IPC in the last cycle. The international body is chaired by a former president of the CPB, the Brazilian Andrew Parsons.

The Chinese Guoshan Wu, who had taken the silver medal, shot at the 15 m mark and took the gold after reviewing the competition. Marco Aurélio Borges, also Brazilian, who achieved the 14.85 m mark, rose from bronze to silver. The only shot considered valid by Paulino was at the 14.77 m mark.

The athlete thanked the support of the CPB and the Brazilian fans. For him, “unfortunately there are times when the power speaks louder”.

“There is no way to explain. There’s nothing to say, the world knows who the real champion is. Unfortunately there are things that are beyond our power. We did our job. We did a perfect five-year cycle, winning all the competitions. To get here, I’ll try to be restrained in words, this clowning that happened. Because they took away my right to compete,” he told OTD.

According to reports from the website, which accompanied the arrest before the ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium, Paulino was in tears and even punched the wall at the site.

The podium was postponed by more than an hour while the Brazilian committee sought a new review, but the delivery followed with bronze for the Brazilian.

With the revocation, Brazil temporarily returned to 20 gold medals conquered in the Tokyo 2020 Games, but soon rose again to 21 (the same number obtained in London-2012), with the conquest of Fernando Rufino in canoeing.