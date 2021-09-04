Thiago Paulino protests on the podium after losing gold

Brazilian Thiago Paulino protested on the podium of the F57 class shot (for athletes who compete in wheelchairs with polio sequelae, spinal cord injuries, amputations) after losing the gold medal due to the review of the competition in the Tokyo Paralympics.

Pulling the line towards the podium, the Brazilian – who took the bronze after having his first place mark invalidated – was crestfallen and visibly uncomfortable with the decision.

Positioned on the podium, Thiago hit his chest several times, made the “no” sign with his hand, and then showed the number 1. Upon receiving the medal, the Brazilian repeated the gestures. Even so, he placed the bronze around his neck.

With the revision, the Chinese Guoshan Wu inherited the gold and “responded” to Thiago’s protest. He showed his country’s flag, hit his chest and also scored number 1 with his right hand.

Thiago kept his head down during the performance of the National Anthem of China and then raised his clenched right fist in protest. The Brazilian still shook his head in denial.

In a test held on Friday morning (3), in Brazil, Thiago Paulino threw 15.10 meters and won the gold medal. The test, however, was revised, and the result of the Brazilian invalid. The new podium, released about 12 hours after the dispute, showed Thiago in third place, with 14.77m as his best mark.

In addition to Thiago, the podium also featured Brazilian Marco Aurélio Borges, who took silver by scoring 14.85m.

absurd decision

The review of the result of the shot put dispute took place after a protest by the Chinese delegation. And before the decision, the CPB (Brazilian Paralympic Committee) explained that it was unsuccessful in the attempt to reverse the punishment of its athlete, classified as “absurd”. “We used up all the resources we could, but the athlete Thiago Paulino got the bronze in the competition of the Shot Put in the F57 class. At the time of the test, his golden pitch was validated by the arbitration”, published the CPB on his Twitter profile .

“Thiago left the Olympic Stadium, on the night of the 3rd, as Paralympic champion, owner of the 21st Brazilian gold medal in Tokyo, equaling the historic mark of London 2012, and woke up this Saturday, 4th, as a bronze medalist without proof that has committed any infraction. Our protest and indignation remain for this absurd decision. Strength, Thiagão, Brazil and justice are on your side,” he concluded.