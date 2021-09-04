Thiago Paulino receives bronze medal with negative sign on podium | paralympics

Disappointment, irritation and nonconformity. These were the feelings of Thiago Paulino on the podium of the F57 shot put, a class for athletes who compete in the chair. Hours after learning that his gold was transformed into bronze, due to a review of the result, the São Paulo native from Orlândia entered Tokyo National Stadium waving negatively. On the podium, Thiago repeated the gesture with both his hand and his head.
Thiago Paulino makes a negative gesture at the podium — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
Thiago Paulino with his head bowed beside Chinese Guoshan Wu — Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images
The gold went to Chinese Guoshan Wu, who had finished second. Brazilian Marco Aurélio Borges, who had finished third, took silver.
Thiago lost gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games after an appeal from China. He had all shots canceled after the first attempt – precisely those over 15m ended up invalidated after review. The Brazilian had won the race with 15.10m. With that, he now has only 14.77m mark, dropping to third.
Thiago Paulino protests a lot when receiving the bronze medal in the F57 shot put; Marco Aurélio Borges receives silver – Tokyo Paralympics
Guoshan Wu, who had 15.00m in the final, ended up jumping from second to first. Marco Aurélio Borges, with a 14.85m mark, also moved up one position.
Thiago Paulino poses next to the brand that would give him the gold — Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB) reported that China protested during and after the race, but the arbitration did not comply at that time. After the final, however, the Chinese went to the appeals jury, which received and upheld the complaint.
Brazil presented footage from TV broadcasts of the pitches in which there was no evidence of infraction in Thiago’s pitching move, but the jury’s allegation is that the accusatory video would be from another angle. The video, however, was not shown and the revised result was ratified by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).