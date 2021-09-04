Thiago Paulino vents after having the gold removed: “I took a blow and it was very strong” | paralympics

Thiago Paulino finished the F57 class shot put as Paralympic champion. However, the Brazilian athlete took the bronze at the time of the podium. Thiago had his gold removed after a review by the organization of the event pointing out an irregularity in his winning pitch. After the incident, the athlete vented on social media.

That is why the gold medal, which I consider to be ours, from Brazil, by right, is not in our hands. — Thiago Paulino

The Brazilian did not have the right to contest it, nor did he even know what irregularity would have been detected. According to Paulino’s report, the Brazilian team would have reviewed the test and could not find the athlete’s error.

– As nothing in my life was ever easy, once again I took a blow and very strong!! We found no irregularities in my pitches, but somehow the organization did.

Thiago thanked the fans, and said he will continue to compete and pursue his career.

– It’s not easy, the blow was very strong, but out of respect for all of you who cheered a lot for me and all who support me, I’m going to continue on the walk, stepping even harder.

The Brazilian Paralympic Committee publicized on its social networks a protest against the decision of the organization of the Games, and said it had done everything possible to have a review of the race. However, the CPB’s effort was not recognized and the request for a challenge was denied.