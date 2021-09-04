Tiago Leifert talks about Caio Ribeiro’s state of health: “Super well, tired from the chemo” – Who

+



Tiago Leifert about Caio Ribeiro, undergoing cancer treatment (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Tiago Leifert spoke to his followers about the health status of Caio Ribeiro, which revealed this Friday (3) that it is undergoing treatment against Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer that originates in the lymphatic system (lymph nodes or ganglia), a set of organs and tissues that produce the cells responsible for immunity, and vessels that carry these cells through the body.

In videos this Saturday (4), Tiago said that his friend and network colleague is doing well, despite everything. “I would like to start by thanking you for the affection you had with my friend and brother Caio Ribeiro. He deserves this affection and much more, he is a very special person, there is no one who doesn’t like Caio. If you spend five seconds with him, will fall in love, he’s a really nice guy,” began the presenter.

“It’s difficult, bad news, but he only decided to give this news to us when everything was practically resolved. He’s really well, tired, of course, chemotherapy leaves you down, tired. But he has everything to be discharged, to pass around that one. Two to go [sessões de quimio] and everything will be fine,” he continued.

Watch the video: