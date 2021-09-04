Tierry and Gabi Martins are looking for an apartment in an upscale area of ​​São Paulo

The Leo Dias column found that Tierry and Gabi Martins are looking for an apartment in Jardins, an upscale area of ​​São Paulo, to live together. The singer, who had rented a flat in the city, wants to change the scene and have a place to call her own, next to her lover.

Until the situation is resolved, the couple is enjoying Rio de Janeiro. On their Instagram profiles, the singers are showing their followers special moments in the wonderful city. According to Tierry, they will stay there until Saturday (4/9).

The artist was invited to participate in the recording of the singer Ferrugem’s DVD, hence his stay on Rio de Janeiro. The column also learned that Gabi had her bags ready for Belo Horizonte. Maíra, the singer’s mother, has her birthday on Sunday (5/9). But Tierry convinced her to go with him to Rio.

Afterwards, the lovebirds must continue their international journey. They will enjoy the beautiful beaches of Maldives, on the Asian continent. Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, in the Middle East, is also on the singers’ itinerary.

Gabi Martins and Tierry have been together since January 10th. In early August, the column revealed that the couple’s relationship had come to an end, which was confirmed by the singer. But soon after, they resumed.