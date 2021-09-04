TikTok challenge involving medicine becomes popular and neuroscientist warns

A new challenge on the TikTok social network has made young people put their health at risk. The “joke” consists of posting the “before and after” of the nose after the person takes a medicine called Roaccutane. The medication, however, is indicated for the treatment of acne and its indiscriminate use can cause serious problems such as side effects.

This isn’t the first time TikTok has been involved in such controversies. Another game, known as the “piercing challenge”, caused a child to be hospitalized in a serious condition. Recently, doctors warned about injuries that users of the social network can suffer when doing the “milk carton challenge”.

The hashtags “#roacutancheck” and #roacutanchallenge”, related to the challenge of Roaccutan medication, have already reached 29 million views. According to the proposal of the challenge, the idea is that users present to each other the supposed effects of this medication on the size and shape of the nose.