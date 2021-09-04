Tite sacrifices Gabigol, Fla hires Colombian striker and manager opens the game over Tondela; see what #BombouNoColuna – Flamengo

Tite ‘sacrifies’ Gabigol in the Brazilian team and irritates fans; see reactions

This Thursday (02), Brazil faced Chile in a game valid for the ninth round of the World Cup qualifiers, and Tite entered with Gabigol as a starter. However, the coach of the Brazilian team selected the striker as a right-winger, totally out of position, sacrificing the athlete and preventing the player from exercising his best function. Flamengo fans didn’t like the choice and detonated the coach.

Who will be the next to lose to Mengão? Learn how to profit from sports predictions!

With the Sacred Mantle, Gabigol starring in an overwhelming season and, every day, breaking records after records. Acclaimed for his excellent power to decide the games, Gabi, a striker of origin, scored no less than 27 goals in 27 games. For the Brazilian team, however, the shirt 9 is not able to deliver what was expected, precisely because he is not selected in his position. [LEIA NA ÍNTEGRA]

Flamengo hits hiring Colombian striker

After Andreas Pereira and Kenedy, Flamengo made another contract. This is 19-year-old forward Camilo Durán, who was at Independiente Medellín. The announcement was made by the Colombian club itself on social networks. [VEJA AQUI]

Manager opens the game about Tondela and discards name change to Flamengo: “It wouldn’t be positive”

In recent weeks, the news came out of that the direction of Flamengo has been studying to have a “Rubro-Negra branch” in Europe. One of the most talked about clubs was Tondela, but nothing has been confirmed. The expectation of the Biggest Fans in the World is to know if the Portuguese club would change its name, but, in an interview with Venê Casagrande, the vice president of finance, Rodrigo Tostes, said that this is not the initial idea, but that the alternative will be studied by specialized professionals. [CONFIRA TODOS OS DETALHES]

READ TOO: