Toyota releases at least 500 job openings across the country; check the details

The year 2022 will start with news at Toyota’s headquarters in Sorocaba, São Paulo. The company will start working for three daily shifts. For the new working model to officially enter into practice, vacancies for professionals from different areas.

The objective is to meet the greater demand in relation to the manufacture of the Yaris, Corolla and Etios models — the Etios model is produced in Brazil only for export. The vacancies are related to the creation of the third shift, and the company will start hiring its new employees this September.

Of the vacancies available, 450 are for the industrial plant in Sorocaba and 50 are for the company’s other units in the rest of Brazil. Due to the new hires, the brand’s suppliers will also need to hire 350 new employees, totaling 850 new jobs between direct and indirect hires.

How to apply?

The vacancies advertised by Toyota are in the areas commercial, purchasing, legal, logistics, control and production planning, production, human resources, safety and health, and information technology.

To apply, click here — the company accepts résumés even if they are not related to the vacancies advertised.

About Toyota

Toyota is a Japanese multinational which has factories in 160 countries, is known for innovative models and whose means of production are based on notions of sustainability. Currently, the brand is recognized as the most valuable in the world in the automotive industry, in addition to being the largest car manufacturer on the planet.

The automaker’s first unit outside Japan was in Brazil, inaugurated in 1958. Since then, Toyota has been recognized for representing the highest level of customer satisfaction among all companies in the same segment in the country.