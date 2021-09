Treino do Cruzeiro has a group on the field and Cabral and Z Eduardo in the preparation

O cruise held on Friday afternoon another preparatory activity to face the goals, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, at the Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Series B. Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo led a work with the ball with almost the entire main group and also athletes from the under-20 team.

Out of collective activity, Ariel Cabral and Z Eduardo they devoted themselves to physical fitness exercises in the field. The Argentine midfielder has recovered from muscle wasting, while the 22-year-old striker has been out of action for more than seven months due to a heart condition detected in pre-season medical exams.

Left-back Jean Victor and defender Rhodolfo, both worn out, were also on the pitch, but under the care of physiotherapy. Right-back Norberto, defensive midfielder Henrique and forward Kek follow in the medical department.

Without defensive midfielder Flvio, suspended by the third yellow card, Cruzeiro must face Gois with Phbiom; Cceres, Ramon, Eduardo Brock and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Rmulo and Giovanni; Bruno Jos, Wellington Nem and Thiago.