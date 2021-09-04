TRF still has no date to judge habeas corpus merits of ‘cryptocurrency pharaoh’ | Rio de Janeiro

According to the investigations, Glaidson, whose professional background was as a waiter, quickly turned over R$ 2 billion in the bills.Letycia Rocha (RC24h)
Rio – The Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region (TRF2) still has no date to judge the merits of the Habeas Corpus presented by the defense of Glaidson Acácio dos Santos, 38, suspected of running a financial pyramid scheme with cryptocurrencies that may have moved tens of billions of reais since 2014. On Thursday (2), federal judge André Ricardo Cruz Fontes denied the release injunction presented by the businessman’s defense, who says that the prison is “unjustifiable” and tries to grant provisional freedom .
Judge Marcello Ferreira de Souza Granado and the summoned federal judge Flávio Oliveira Lucas, who is in court on account of the retirement of judge Abel Fernandes Gomes, are part of the collegiate body. They may or may not follow the vote of the rapporteur, who determined the maintenance of the preventive detention of the former waiter and former pastor.
In operation “Kryptos”, PF agents found gold bars, luxury cars and around R$14 million in cash, which were transported by a strong car to the headquarters of the Federal Police, at Glaidson’s house. The operation served five arrest warrants and 15 search and seizure warrants. In the action, agents also seized 591 bitcoins, equivalent to R$147.7 million; 21 luxury vehicles; various high value watches, jewelry, cell phones and documents.