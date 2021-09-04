Tsitsipas is booed after going to the toilet and is eliminated by an 18-year-old Spaniard in a historic game

Another round and another battle for Stefanos Tsitsipas in US Open of 2021. However, this time the Greek was eliminated in the third phase of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Tsitsipas lost to Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18 and number 55 on the ATP ranking, by 3 sets to 2, partial 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 0-6, 7-6 (5) in a game that lasted just over 4 hours at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The target of the tournament’s main controversy so far, Tsitsipas has again used his bathroom break, something that has angered his recent opponents in the tennis world.

That’s because, according to rivals, the Greek would use the break strategically when the moment of the game is not favorable to him and has been lingering in the bathroom. Against Andy Murray, it was about 20 minutes in the locker room before returning to the fifth set, against Adiran Mannarino it was 7 minutes.

And after losing the third set in the tiebreak on Wednesday, the Greek went to the bathroom, returning to the court after only about 4 minutes and hearing boos from those present at Arthur Ashe Stadium before and after leaving the venue.

And, again, the long break was good for the Greek, who came back with a vengeance in the fourth set and applied a ‘tire’ to the young Spaniard.

However, in the fifth set Alcaraz showed giant maturity and made history by becoming the youngest player to win an ATP Top 3 ranking at the US Open.

In the round of 16, Alcaraz will face German Peter Gojowczyk, number 141 in the ranking.