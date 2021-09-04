Túlio Gadêlha celebrates 3 years and 10 months with Fátima Bernardes and enchants the web: ”Inspiration couple”

Deputy Túlio Gadêlha posts clicks next to Fátima Bernardes and makes a statement after completing 3 years and 10 months of dating with the presenter

Tullius Gadelha (33) used their social networks to celebrate another month alongside Fatima Bernardes (58)!

On Thursday, 02, the couple completed three years and ten months of relationship and the deputy took the opportunity to declare himself to his girlfriend.

On his Instagram profile, he published romantic records in which he appears lying with the host of Meeting and showed his love by celebrating the special date.

“3 years and 10 months. May we never lack hope in our eyes and in our smiles, the will to live. I love you, @fatimabernardes”, wrote Tullius in the caption.

“You are an inspiring and wonderful couple”, praised a follower. “Congratulations, deputy, for your spontaneity to spread your love and “expose” to Fátima who is a global and accept that, you spread love, companionship and happiness. Kisses on both of us”, highlighted another. “You two together are an inspiration! Congratulations! May you have many, many more years of this delightful love to see!“, he wished for a third.

Fátima also did not let the date go unnoticed and celebrated her relationship with Túlio by posting a photo of the two in nature. “Three years and ten months together. I miss this leisure for two”, she said.

Fátima Bernardes takes the second dose of the covid-19 vaccine

Recently, Fátima Bernardes received the second dose of the immunizing agent against covid-19 and celebrated the moment on social networks. “Anyway, the second dose. Now another 15 days until the immunization takes place. And after this? After that time, mask the face without crowding until more people have a chance to be vaccinated. The care remains, but the confidence that we will survive it all increases after the second dose”, said the artist.

Check out:





