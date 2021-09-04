Two Afghan children die in Poland after eating poisonous fungi

Two brothers from Afghanistan, one aged five and the other six, died in Poland from poisoning after eating poisonous fungi. They arrived in the country on Aug. 23 with their family and were quarantined at an immigrant center in Podkowa Lesna, near Warsaw. In addition to them, the 17-year-old sister was also hospitalized, but was discharged a few days later.

A spokesman for the Immigration Office, which runs the immigrant centers in Poland, said earlier this week that five people had requested medical attention for stomach problems, but had not reported having ingested fungus. He also denied a press report that the children ate the fungus because they weren’t fed enough, since at the center, people receive “three meals a day,” he said.

The youngest child died yesterday and his brother’s death was confirmed today. The six-year-old boy’s chances of survival were already low, even though he received a liver transplant.

According to the news portal OKO.press, the boys’ father, an accountant, worked for the British army for years and the family was evacuated by the Polish army at the request of the United Kingdom.

escape from afghanistan

After US troops evacuated Afghanistan in August, hundreds of Afghans fled the country with the administrative vacuum and the resurgence of the Taliban in the country. An image of hundreds of Afghans huddled on a US military cargo plane circulated on social media shortly after news of the departure of US forces. The number of passengers is among the highest ever recorded on this type of aircraft, a C-17 Globemaster.

Now, the Taliban is preparing to form a government in Afghanistan that will be subjected to intense international scrutiny to see if it delivers on its promises of greater tolerance, especially towards women.

The cabinet’s announcement was initially expected after this afternoon’s prayer, but will not be made until Saturday (4) at least, a Taliban spokesman told AFP.

With Kabul’s airport down, particular efforts to help Afghans fearful of Taliban reprisals have focused on gaining free passage across the landlocked nation’s borders with Iran, Pakistan and Central Asian countries.

*With information from AFP, Reuters and BBC