two new presenters will make digital programs

Today, “A Fazenda 13” announces two new presenters and digital products ready for the season. O UOL found out that Lidi Lisboa and Lucas Selfie will lead programs about the reality on the internet.

Lidi Lisboa was also the presenter of digital attractions of “Power Couple Brasil” and, like Adriane Galisteu, will also be present in the team of the new season of “A Fazenda”. She participated in the reality with Lucas Selfie in the last edition, won by Jojo Todynho.

Lidi Lisboa will be one of the hosts of the digital programs of “A Fazenda” Image: Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Lucas Selfie, from ‘Ilha Record’, was also announced on the digital programs of “A Fazenda 13” Image: Antonio Chahestian/Record TV

Lucas is one of the participants of the reality “A Ilha Record”, which will have its final shown next Thursday (9).

The duo will present the “Decompression Cabin” and the “Live do Eliminado”, classic formats of Record’s realities, which show the eliminated couple’s first contacts with the outside world.

The “Decompression Cabin” airs shortly after the elimination, exclusively on PlayPlus. The “Live do Eliminado” will be broadcast on Fridays, at 9 pm, on the program’s social networks, on PlayPlus and on Portal R7.

Dani Bavoso and Thiago Calil are in charge of the official podcast of A Fazenda. The program welcomes guests to comment on the latest events in the confinement.

In addition to the presentation of the reality on Record TV, Adriane Galisteu will also be a constant presence on the network’s digital channels. She will show the backstage of the reality show on social media and comment on spoilers for the new season.

“A Fazenda 13” has its premiere confirmed for September 14th on Record TV. The station has not yet confirmed who will be participating in the edition.