Um Lugar ao Sol repeats Mistake of Mother’s Love and puts pandemic in history · TV News

Scheduled for its premiere on November 8 at Globo’s prime time, Um Lugar ao Sol will include the Covid-19 pandemic in history. With this, the next nine o’clock soap opera runs the risk of repeating the error of the “second season” of Amor de Mãe (2019), which was criticized and became even heavier when it addressed the health crisis in the resumption of the plot.

According to columnist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the pandemic will be shown in the last chapters of Lícia Manzo’s serials. The characters will appear wearing masks on their faces, but after a while they will be freed from protection. The idea would be to convey a message of hope for a better future and without the deaths caused by the coronavirus.

This was the same objective of the final scenes of Amor de Mãe, when Lourdes (Regina Casé) appeared celebrating the end of the quarantine while walking without a mask in the street in the company of her children. However, in recent weeks, the story written by Manuela Dias has suffered from criticism for having become even heavier in its second phase.

The telenovela was still hit by changes in the health crisis scenario in Brazil and managed to become obsolete just a few months after being written, as it portrayed situations at the beginning of the pandemic that no longer made sense after almost a year.

Um Lugar ao Sol is in the final stretch of recordings and will air totally (or almost) ready. The author Lícia Manzo, in fact, has already delivered all the chapters to the production. The serial should have opened in May of last year, after Amor de Mãe, but it was affected by the pandemic.

In November last year, the plot resumed recording and would be released on April 12 this year, but the second wave of the health crisis postponed the plans for the second time, and Globo had to resort to the rerun of Império.

The new soap opera will be starred by Cauã Reymond, in the role of the twins Cristian and Renato. One grew up in an orphanage, the other was raised by a wealthy family. Directed by Maurício Farias, the main nucleus also includes Alinne Moraes, Andréia Horta, Marco Ricca, Denise Fraga, José de Abreu, Mariana Lima and Marieta Severo.