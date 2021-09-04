Understand why the possible arrival of David Luiz at Flamengo could be important for the team

The main wish of the Flamengo’s fans in this transfer window is the hiring of defender David Luiz. The board, in turn, keep the discretion, but continues in the negotiations for the player. Therefore, below, the THROW! shows why hiring the defender can be important for the Rubro-Negro Carioca.

In the 2019 season, the fans had security in the defense formed by Pablo Marí and Rodrigo Caio. In that year’s Brasileirão, the team had an average of less than one goal conceded per match played – there were 37.

The good performance of the Spaniard caught the attention of European clubs, and Pablo Mari moved to Arsenal, from England, in January 2020. The contract was a loan with a purchase option, which, later on, was exercised by the Gunners.

Thus, Flamengo had an “imbalance” in the defensive system. Rodrigo Caio remained, but, until today, Rubro-Negro has not yet found a piece that could replace the Spaniard at the same time. In fact, in the 2020 edition of the Brasileirão, already without Pablo Marí, Fla conceded 48 goals – 11 more compared to the previous season.

Pablo Marí played an important role in winning the Libertadores (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

Thus, Flamengo was forced to go to the market in search of parts that could make up for Marí’s absence. First, the club agreed to hire Gustavo Henrique, which was at Santos. The defender closed with Rubro-Negro for four seasons.

As a result, Flamengo’s wish came true: the club hired Léo Pereira. He, it is worth remembering, was an old dream of Rubro-Negro, who, in 2019, made three proposals to hire the athlete.

Even with high expectations, the two could not match on the field and were questioned by the fans. In fact, when he arrived at Flamengo, the until then coach Rogério Ceni, came to play Willian Arão improvised on defense with Rodrigo Caio.

However, it is worth noting that, with the arrival of Renato Gaúcho, the two grew in production and improved on the field – despite not having achieved what was expected.

Léo Pereira (left) and Gustavo Henrique (right) (Photo: Flamengo Disclosure)

Again, as early as 2021, Flamengo went to the market and hired Bruno Viana on loan until the end of the season. The defender left Braga, Portugal, and signed until December. At the end of this bond, Rubro-Negro will have a purchase option in the amount of 7 million euros (approximately R$ 43 million).

However, the same problem arose. The defender did not live up to expectations and became the fourth option for the defense. Bruno Viana started winning opportunities with injuries within the position, improved under the command of Renato, but still hasn’t presented everything that Rubro-Negro expected when he was hired.

Bruno Viana is Flamengo’s reinforcement for the season (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

As mentioned above, injuries were also a problem, especially with Rodrigo Caio. The series of physical problems and injuries took the defender out of more than half of Flamengo’s games since the beginning of last season.

If the team from Gávea took the field 106 times with the main group, the defender was the starter in 48. Thus, he was only on the field in 45.2% of the matches played by Flamengo.

Remember that shirt 3 hasn’t played since July 25 of this year. After a series of injuries and physical problems since January 2020, Flamengo informed, on July 31, that the athlete would be away for “a few weeks” to carry out a work of biomechanical and muscular rebalancing. More recently, Rodrigo Caio has trained with ball and has the closest return to being realized.

Rodrigo Caio is one of the important parts of Flamengo’s defensive system (Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo)

In addition to being a solution for the team’s defensive system, which has been questioned, David Luiz brings a great story in football. Flamengo aims to “win everything” and, for that, it’s also important to have a locker room with experienced leaders and players – what the defender can offer.

In his career, David Luiz won 21 titles, according to the website “ogol”. They are: Portuguese League, Portuguese League Cup (3) French League (2), French League Cup (2), French Cup (2), “Trophée des Champions (2), English League Cup, FA Cup (3) and the FA Super Cup, and the defender also won a Confederations Cup, a Champions League and two Europas League.

Other than that, you can still remember that David Luiz is a free kick taker. He, it is worth mentioning, scored the free kick that guaranteed a spot for the Brazilian team in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup. Thus, in addition to leadership and experience, the defender can finish the fasting for more than 1000 days without a single goal, which still leaves a “flea behind the ear” of the red-black fans.