September 3, 2021 | 13:53

Unimed Vale do Aço informs that it has zero admissions to the ICU for covid-19

Disclosure

Hospital brand in Coronel Fabriciano was hit after a year and a half of pandemic

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Hospital Metropolitano Unimed, in Coronel Fabriciano, did not record any admission for covid-19 in its ICU. The mark was reached last September 1st, informed the health cooperative.

In a balance made by Singular’s Clinical Pathology laboratory, it appears that 22,599 tests of covid-19 were carried out by Unimed Vale do Aço since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year. Regarding hospitalizations in ICU beds and infirmary, 504 were registered in 2020 and 905 in 2021 (data until September 1st).

??Throughout the pandemic, we faced several scenarios, with occupation days close to the limit and periods of decline in cases. We have now reached a level of stability in hospital admissions for the new coronavirus in our hospital and this is a reason to be happy that we are overcoming the disease, and to the pride of the entire care team, which remained firm, dedicated, focused on excellence in care and protocols. to maintain patient safety”, highlighted Érico Fantini, Health Supplies director.

Due to the drop in the number of cases, Unimed Vale do Aço points out that it will not release the daily bulletin. “We have our covid wing empty, but it’s rash to say the pandemic is over. There are people who are sick and losing their lives as a result of the disease and we need to follow the rules of prevention of covid-19, with social distance, use of masks and hand hygiene. Our team is prepared and ready to serve patients who are facing the disease, but only with everyone’s collaboration and mass vaccination, we will achieve stability all over the world”, concluded the CEO, José Maurício Nolasco.

Tests

Another consequence of the drop in cases is the suspension of the drive-thru for covid-19 tests. Starting next Wednesday (8), beneficiaries who need to take the exam should go to the container, located in front of the entrance to the Emergency Respiratory Care at the HMU. The tests will be held from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, and must be scheduled by calling (31) 2109-8668 or via WhatsApp at (31) 99908-8668.