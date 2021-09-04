US private space company rocket explodes during 1st launch in California (VIDEO)

The first launch of the Alpha carrier rocket, carried out yesterday (2) by the US private space company Firefly Aerospace, ended in failure after the device exploded two and a half minutes after take-off.

The Alpha rocket took off from Space Launch Complex 2 located at the Vandenberg Space Force base in California at 9:59 pm local time (10:59 pm GMT), writes the Space News portal.

The first launch attempt at 21:00 local time was aborted in the last seconds of the countdown for unspecified technical reasons. However, the launch controllers restarted the countdown for the second attempt.

Everything seemed to be going well for the first two and a half minutes of the flight, but shortly thereafter, the 29 meter high two-stage rocket had a problem and began to fall, eventually exploding creating a fireball in the California sky.

“Alpha suffered an anomaly during the first stage of ascent, which resulted in the vehicle being lost. As we gather more information, additional details will be provided.” informed company representatives through your Twitter account.

The Alpha rocket carried about 92 kg of payload. The plan was to take this equipment to an orbit of 300 kilometers altitude, according to the portal The Everyday Astronaut.