Vaccination against Covid-19 from Monday (6) to Friday (10) in Uberlândia

With the sending of new doses by the state government, the Municipality of Uberlândia will continue with the application of the second dose of Astrazeneca and Pfizer vaccines until next Friday (10).

During the five days of vaccination, people who received the first dose of Pfizer, from the 23rd to the 29th of June, and the first dose of the immunizing agent Astrazeneca, between the 10th and 20th of June, will be invited. With this task force, the Municipality of Uberlândia will complete the vaccination scheme for more than 35 thousand people.

This weekend’s vaccination isfollow as planned and released last Wednesday (1st).

Check out next week’s schedule below:

Monday (6)

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between the 23rd and 29th of June;

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Arena Sabiazinho;

Tuesday (7)

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Pfizer between the 23rd and 29th of June;

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between the 10th and 20th of June;

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas), Arena Sabiazinho and Centro Municipal de Cultura;

Wednesday (8)

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between the 10th and 20th of June;

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Arena Sabiazinho;

Thursday (9)

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between the 10th and 20th of June;

Locations: UTC (entrance Cipriano Del Fávero and Getúlio Vargas) and Arena Sabiazinho;

Friday (10)

Second dose of those vaccinated with the first dose of Astrazeneca between the 10th and 20th of June;

Locations: UTC (Getúlio Vargas entrance);

Scheduling

The confirmation of the appointment is made by text message on the cell phone (SMS), via e-mail to those who chose to fill in the field at the time of registration and can also be checked on the City Hall Portal. Only people who have received confirmation of the appointment must attend the vaccination sites. People who have not received the appointment will not be vaccinated. The entire scheduling flow is based on the service capacity of the vaccination points. Therefore, the City Hall of Uberlândia also emphasizes the need for people to respect the time and place of appointments to avoid the formation of queues.

The Municipality reiterates that people who did not attend the summons must perform the registration revalidation to be called again. To request rescheduling, just access the City Hall Portal. However, the Revocation will take place within a minimum period of 30 days and when doses are available, without prejudice to the progress of the vaccination.