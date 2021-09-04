VAR line does not work in Vasco’s disallowed goal; Central do Apito sees legal position | Vasco

O tie between Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas by 1 to 1 , this Friday, in São Januário, was marked by arbitration controversies. The main one occurred in the 37th minute of the second half, when Andrey hit a foul on the crossbar and, on the rebound, Daniel Amorim sent it to the goal. On the field, assistant Cipriano Sousa raised the flag and signaled the offside.

Referee Alisson Furtado then awaited the VAR’s review. Three minutes later, he confirmed the offside. However, the lines were not drawn by the video arbiter. According to the CBF, “technical issues” caused the problem. As the technology failed, the field decision was kept, nullifying the goal.

In the Premiere broadcast, referee commentator Janette Mara Arcanjo stated that, from the available images, Daniel Amorim’s position was legal. The score was 1-0 for Brazil at the time of the disallowed goal. Vasco reached the tie at 43 in the second half.

After the game, Vasco’s football director, Alexandre Bird, announced that representatives of the club are going to the CBF on Monday.

– Let’s listen to the audios and then understand what we can do. I have to choose my words very well because I will be judged on Tuesday at the STJD. The only ones punished are the fans and us. They err technically and formally on the issue of analysis and protocol. In the game with Inter, there was the problem of the sun. And today apparently there was no sun in São Januário. (…) We are going after what is left to us, but again we were harmed.

It is the second time in 10 days that the VAR offside line has failed in competitions organized by the CBF. On the last 25th, there was no image available in Athletico-PR’s goal disallowed against Santos, for the Copa do Brasil. The position of Vinicius Mingotti, from Hurricane, was apparently legal, but the little flag canceled the goal, and the VAR line was not available.

In 2021, Vasco also played another part in the technology’s defect. In the 2-0 defeat by Internacional, on February 14th, the colorado’s first goal came with Rodrigo Dourado, in an apparently offside move. At the time of analyzing the images, the team running the VAR was unable to draw the line. With the failure, the field decision was maintained.

Vasco tried to challenge the game, without success. VAR booth audio, unveiled by ge on February 25th, shows the indefiniteness of the professionals in the booth faced with the impossibility of drawing the lines in the correct position.

In the game against Brasil de Pelotas this Friday, Vasco also had a penalty canceled after analysis by the video referee. On minute 36, Léo Matos and João Siqueira competed for the ball, and the Vasco defender went to the ground.

At Central do Apito, Janette Mara Arcanjo agreed with the appointment. However, after consulting the VAR, the penalty was canceled by referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado.

– Penalty very well marked. João Siqueira doesn’t hit the ball, he hits Léo Matos. The arbitration decision is correct. The referee had a good view of the play. Very well marked penalty.

During the analysis in the video referee, Alisson Sidnei Furtado suffered a lot of pressure from the players and asked everyone to step aside. In the broadcast, it was possible to hear the referee informing his fellow referees that he would cancel the penalty.

– I will reform my decision. I will restart with the ball on the ground without any disciplinary sanction – said the referee.

Consulted again after the decision of the VAR to cancel the penalty, Janette Arcanjo maintained her position and reaffirmed that she would score the penalty in the rally.

– First than the VAR, by the rule text, it has to intervene in a clear and obvious situation. There is the referee’s play of interpretation. He has the best angle to set the move. For me there is a load of João Siqueira in Léo Matos. And I should have kept to the decision.

On the way out to halftime, Léo Matos complained about the VAR’s decision and stated that if it was outside the area, the foul would have been called.

– Regarding the penalty, when I used the lever to pass, he put his foot forward and I ended up kicking his foot. But if he doesn’t touch the ball, in my point of view, it was a penalty. If it was outside the area it would be foul. And there was even the bid on top, which he put a support. For me it was a clear penalty. He gave it with all conviction and then took it off with the VAR. The VAR against us, here in São Januário, is an impressive thing. When you have to call, don’t call. Let’s see how long it will be like this.

In the second half, Arthur Henrique knocked Morato down in the area and the referee scored a penalty. At Central do Whistle, Janette Arcanjo agreed with the penalty kick. In the recovery, however, Cano hit badly and stopped by goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira.

