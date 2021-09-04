VAR lines do not work in Vasco’s goal disallowed in São Januário

The controversy returned to São Januário. At the 1-1 tie between Vasco and Brasil de Pelotas, this Friday, by the twenty-second round of Series B, the lines of the VAR did not work when analyzing an offside by Daniel Amorim signaled at 37 minutes into the second half. The information was disclosed by CBF to the Premiere channel.

At 37 minutes into the second half, Andrey took a free kick and the ball hit the Xavante team’s goalpost. In the return, the cross-Maltino forward took advantage of a gap and completed it to the empty goal. The assistant raised the flag pointing out the offside. After three minutes of waiting, the decision of the pitch prevailed.

CBF stated that “technical issues” caused the problem on the lines. Due to the flaw in the technology, the field decision prevailed. Daniel Amorim himself scored the goal for the Cruz Maltina team. Erison opened the scoring for Brasil de Pelotas.

Vasco also had a penalty disallowed during the match. The referee pointed to the lime mark as soon as Léo Matos fell into a split with João Siqueira. After three minutes of stoppage, the charge was canceled.

Lisca’s team has 32 points in 22 matches and returns to the field on Monday (6), against Avaí, in Ressacada.