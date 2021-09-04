Vasco announces Forte Aliança as new sponsor – 03/09/2021

Vasco announced, today (3), Forte Aliança as a new sponsor. The company’s brand, which operates in the field of vehicle protection, will be stamped on the shoulder blade of the shirt starting tonight, in the match against Brasil de Pelotas, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. In addition to the ownership of the uniform, the company will also be present in actions on VascoTV, as a sponsor of the channel.

According to the official statement from Cruz-Maltino, in addition to the agreed fixed amount, a variable amount will be allocated to the club, which may increase revenue. “Forte Aliança will transfer to Vasco 100% of the collections in membership of each Vasco who become a member of the company, in the amount of R$100.00. At 5 pm this Friday, in the VascoTV pre-game, more details will be provided informed about the partnership”.

“We are very pleased with the arrival of Forte Aliança to Vasco. It is the first new sponsor of this new administration, and the important thing is that they know the size of Vasco, the level of engagement of our fans, and we are very happy with this new partnership . In addition, we are also bringing to the club member and fan the benefit of an essential service that will give special conditions to the vascaíno,” said Vitor Roma, vice president of Marketing and New Business, to Cruz-Maltino’s official website .

Nelson Barbosa, commercial manager of Forte Aliança, celebrated the partnership and stressed that fans will have the opportunity to further strengthen the club.

“The more fans join, the more Vasco wins. Therefore, it is a sponsorship of immeasurable value. I also advance that we will be partners in other future actions,” he said.