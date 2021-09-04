Vasco stumbles on mistakes and only draws against Brasil de Pelotas in São Januário for Serie B

Vasco’s attempt to get closer to the Serie B front pack again ran into a succession of mistakes. On Friday night (3), Cruz-Maltino only managed to draw 1-1 with Brasil de Pelotas, in a game marked by a wasted penalty by Germán Cano, Vanderlei’s hesitation and again controversy in the lines of the VAR. Erison scored the goal for the team from Rio Grande do Sul and Daniel Amorim, in the final stretch, equaled the confrontation valid for twenty-second round of Series B.

Lisca’s team reached 32 points and parked in the middle of the classification. Cleber Gaucho’s team remains in the Z4. Vasco returns to the field next Monday (6), when he faces Avaí, in Ressacada, at 20h. Brazil, on the other hand, returns to the field the following day, to duel with Confiança no Bento Freitas, at 11am.

VASCO DOESN’T GIVE IT



Vasco took the reins of the match, but had difficulties to break through the opponent’s block due to successive passing errors. The first opportunity came in a free kick by Zeca who passed close to the crossbar.

Gradually, the Cruz-Maltinos found gaps in the Xavante defense. Caio Lopes threw it and, after Marquinhos Gabriel supported, Gabriel Pec hit low, but Matheus Nogueira defended at close range. Then, Léo Jabá opened the way for Marquinhos Gabriel to take a risk. The Brazilian goalkeeper saved with his fingertips. Léo Jabá and Andrey still tried, but were unsuccessful.

PENALTY… NO, WAIT!



Faced with a very retiring team, Vasco even resorted to a series of crosses, but they vanished due to lack of aim. The panorama seemed to improve in the 33rd minute, when Léo Matos fell in a split with João Siqueira and the penalty was awarded. However, following a consultation with the VAR, referee Alisson Sidnei Furtado reviewed the play and went back after three minutes.

XAVANTE CARRIES HAZARD



The penalty shot slowed down Vasco’s spirits and opened the way for Cleber Gaúcho’s team to rehearse a surprise. Kevin crossed the ball and Vanderlei had to jump to prevent the ball from reaching the goal. Then, Erison found room to finish with no jump and forced the shirt 1 Cruz-Matino to fit. Rômulo had already taken a fright in submission.

HARD TO RELEASE



The entry of Morato in place of Gabriel Pec on the return of the break brought new breath to Vasco. In his first incisive play, shirt 10 went down the left and was fouled when trying to pass Arthur Henrique. The referee awarded a penalty. Germán Cano set out to break his seven-game fast. However, the shirt 14 took low and in the middle of the goal, and the ball landed in the hands of Matheus Nogueira.

NAP IS EXPENSIVE



The dominance escaped from the feet of Cruz-Maltino once more in the team’s flaw in the competition. Vanderlei missed a pass and allowed Netto to steal the ball from Leandro Castan. The striker entered the area, submitted the submission and, after defending the number 1 shirt, Erison anticipated Miranda to fill the net and put Brazil in front.

The Xavante team almost expanded on Netto’s treacherous attempt. It was up to Vanderlei to jump to palm it.

FROM TENSION TO CONTROVERSY



With the changes, Vasco came back to impose itself on the field. However, the team was messed up and saw the submissions by Morato and Marquinhos Gabriel not come to threaten. Daniel Amorim’s entry made Lisca’s team increase the series of crosses, but goalkeeper Matheus Nogueira was confident when leaving the goal.

At 37 minutes, the Vasco team came to celebrate a goal. Andrey took a free kick on the crossbar and, in the spare, Daniel Amorim completed it for the net. However, the play was annulled by the center forward’s impediment with a tremendous controversy: to the “Premiere”, the CBF informed that it was not possible to draw the lines of the VAR.

A (SLIGHT) EUPHORIA. And JUST…



In the midst of “suffocation”, Vasco reached the tie thanks to the aerial ball. Andrey took a corner kick into the area, Daniel Amorim rose more than the defenders and puffed up the net. In anxiety for the turn, Cruz-Maltino hit more plays and saw Morato cross for Daniel Amorim to fill his foot. The ball landed in Matheus Nogueira’s hands. After a jagged final straight, the tie persisted in a result that didn’t please anyone.

DATASHEET

VASCO 1 x 1 PELLET BRAZIL

Date/Time: 9/03/2021, at 7:00 pm

Stadium: São Januário, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Alisson Sidnei Furtado (TO)

Assistants: Fábio Pereira (TO) and Cipriano da Silva Sousa (TO)

VAR: Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Junior (PE)

Yellow cards: Lisca, Andrey (VAS), Ícaro, Matheus Nogueira, Allan Dias, João Siqueira (BRP)

Goals: Erison, 20/2T (0-1), Daniel Amorim, 43/2T (1-1)

VASCO: Vanderlei; Léo Matos, Miranda, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Andrey, Caio Lopes (Matías Galarza, 2/25) and Marquinhos Gabriel (Daniel Amorim, 2/31); Gabriel Pec (Morato, halftime), Léo Jabá and Germán Cano (Figueiredo, 2/31/T). Technician: Lisca

BRAZIL OF PELLETS: Matheus Nogueira; Vidal, Arthur Henrique, Ícaro and João Siqueira; Diego Gomes (Alan Dias, 37/2T), Romulo (Gabriel Terra, 25/2T), Bruno Matias and Kevin (Héverton, 25/2T); Netto (Rone, 25/2T) and Erison (Caio Rangel, 45/2T). Technician: Cleber Gaucho