Vehicle license plates continue to fall for the third month in a row – 03/09/2021 – Eduardo Sodré

The production problems resulted in another bad month for the automotive sector. Without cars to meet demand, license plates in August fell 5.8% compared to the same period in 2020.

172,800 licenses for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks were registered. In relation to July, there was a decrease of 1.5%.

The daily average was 7,855 units sold, a number that has been falling since June.

Fiat, which belongs to the Stellantis group, kept the lead. The company has been able to maintain a better pace of production of its models developed in Brazil, despite the shortage of semiconductors. This electronic item, present in all modern vehicles, has led to stoppages in production lines.

The Strada pickup was the most sold model last month, with 9,111 licensed units. The Argo hatchback comes in second (7,711) followed by the popular compact Mobi (7,528).

Another model from the Stellantis group appears in fourth place: the Jeep Compass, with 6,819 license plates. Fifth place is the Hyundai HB20 (6,795).

The segment that brings together pickup trucks and SUVs remains dominant. According to Fenabrave (entity representing vehicle distributors), these models accounted for 49.2% of sales in August, a new record for participation.

“Part of the vehicles registered in August are from sales made in July. This delivery period has become longer due to the difficulties of the industry”, says, in a note, Alarico Assumpção Jr., president of Fenabrave. “The pace of registrations is being dictated by the delivery capacity of automakers.”

With the difficulties in maintaining regular production due to the lack of parts, stocks are low and there is a waiting list for several models. The problem also affects the motorcycle sector.

This Friday (3), Yamaha announced that it will stop part of its manufacturing activities between the 9th and 24th of September. The reasons are logistical difficulties and lack of regularity in the supply of imported inputs from Asia. Employees will take collective vacations on the affected lines.