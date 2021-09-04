Vendramini makes a tense face with an English debutant in the UFC. Brunson and Till have a friendly atmosphere | combat

In the matches held this Friday at UFC Apex, on the eve of this Saturday’s card, there were no pushes, provocations or any major problem, but Brazilian Luigi Vendramini tried to intimidate English Paddy Pimblett by coming face to face with his debutant on Ultimate. While Vendramini stared into his rival’s eyes and shook his head, Pimblett tried to maintain a serene air, but he kept following the Brazilian eye to eye. They fight for lightweight.

Two others faced had tension in the air, although there were no incidents. At middleweight, Dalcha Lungiambula tried to heat up the mood with Marc-André Barriault, who didn’t shy away from eye to eye. For the flyweight duel, South Korean Ji Yeon Kim took the country’s flag to the stage and opened it in front of Molly McCann, who said a few words to her rival in a provocative tone.

Quite different from that, Derek Brunson and Darren Till brought a friendly atmosphere up to the stage at face time. They, who fight in the middleweight, greeted each other and had even talked with laughter when they met.

Englishman Darren Till, who is in the main event with Derek Brunson, was right at the top of the line, hitting 84.1kg, below the 84.4kg limit in the middleweight division. This is his third fight in a row at middleweight after moving up from welterweight (under 77kg). The American left to weigh himself in the final hour of the two-hour weighing window, and stayed within the permitted limit of 84.4kg.

In a fight valid for the lightweight (under 70.8kg), Luigi Vendramini – the only Brazilian on the UFC card this Saturday – scored 70.5kg on the scale, the same one that nailed his opponent, English Paddy Pimblett.

The American Jonathan Martinez was indebted, who was the last athlete to step on the scale and hit 62.6kg, that is, 900g over the bantamweight limit. His opponent, Argentine Marcelo Rojo, weighed 61.5kg.

UFC Brunson vs Till service

O Combat transmits the “UFC Brunson x Till” live and in full with exclusivity this Saturday, from 2:25 pm (Brasilia time) with the “Combat Warming“. O SportTV 3 it’s the Combat.com show the first two fights live, and the website follows the entire event in real time.

Check the weights of all athletes: MAIN CARD

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Derek Brunson (84.4kg) x Darren Till (84.1kg)

Heavyweight (up to 120.7kg): Tom Aspinall (112kg) x Serghei Spivac (108.2kg)

Welterweight (up to 77.6kg): Alex Morono (77.3kg) x David Zawada (77.3kg)

Medium Heavyweight (up to 93.4kg): Modest Bukauskas (92.9kg) x Khalil Rountree (93.2kg)

Lightweight (up to 70.8kg): Paddy Pimblett (70.5kg) x Luigi Vendramini (70.5kg)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Flyweight (up to 57.2kg): Molly McCann (56.9kg) x Ji Yeon Kim (57.2kg)

Roosterweight (up to 61.7kg): Jack Shore (61.7kg) x Liudvik Sholinian (61.2kg)

Combined weight (up to 68kg): Julian Erosa (67.8kg) x Charles Jourdain (67.8kg)

Middleweight (up to 84.4kg): Dalcha Lungiambula (83.9kg) x Marc-André Barriault (83.7kg)

Bantamweight (up to 61.7kg): Jonathan Martinez (62.6kg)* x Marcelo Rojo (61.5kg)

* Jonathan Martinez broke the bantamweight limit by 900g and will give part of his purse to his opponent

All athletes were entitled to a tolerance of 1 pound (0.454kg) in their weights, as no fight in the event is valid for a belt.