Venezuelan Opposition and Government Discuss Elections on Resumption of Negotiations in Mexico | World

On Friday (3), the Venezuelan government and opposition resumed negotiations in Mexico, whose most immediate objective is to establish a timetable and guarantees for the participation of parties opposed to Nicolás Maduro in regional elections in November.

After confirming this week that it will compete in elections for mayors and governors on Nov. 21, the opposition breaks a three-year electoral boycott and reaffirms agreements drawn up on Aug. 13 in a memorandum of understanding during the first round of negotiations.

In this document, seven points of discussion were raised, including political rights, electoral guarantees and a timetable for monitorable elections, priority issues on the opposition agenda as of this Friday, according to information from a source to AFP.

“Our goal is to reach an agreement that resolves the conflict through a free and fair presidential and parliamentary election, with guarantees,” said opposition leader Juan Guaidó in a video posted on his social networks.

“We all know that today there are no conditions for a free and fair electoral process in Venezuela, that’s why we are in Mexico, we are fighting to reach those conditions,” he added.

The memorandum also includes aspects such as lifting sanctions and restoring rights, political and social coexistence, protecting the economy and ensuring implementation, as well as monitoring and verifying what has been agreed.

The president of the Venezuelan National Assembly and head of the government delegation, Jorge Rodríguez, told Telesur on Thursday that his proposals will focus especially “on the economic and social issue (…) and on the return of resources that belong to Venezuela, to be able to meet the needs of the entire population”.

Maduro and members of the delegation met Thursday night at the presidential palace in Miraflores. “We have adjusted the last details of the Document of Petitions that we will take to Mexico, for the new day of negotiation with the opposition sectors,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

The dialogue table, which according to opposition sources began after 12:00 local time (2:00 pm in Brasília) and will last until Monday (6), is facilitated by the Kingdom of Norway and has the support of Mexico.

Guaidó, recognized by fifty countries as the president in charge, added that the decision of the opposition parties to participate in the November elections was the result of “an arduous process (…) to fight on another front of the battle, but work towards the same end” .