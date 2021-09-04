Verstappen leads the last practice for the F1 Netherlands GP

Max Verstappen was fastest in the last qualifying session for the Formula 1 Netherlands Grand Prix, held this Saturday in Zandvoort.

The Red Bull driver scored 1:09,623 in the final stages of the 60-minute session to overtake Valtteri Bottas by more than half a second. Lewis Hamilton was third, 0.794s behind the Dutchman.

Sergio Perez, Verstappen’s teammate, was fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso.

Alonso led a good part of the TL3 but was overtaken in the end. Even so, the Spaniard finished in a good fifth position.

Lando Norris was sixth, ahead of the Aston Martin duo. Throw Stroll in seventh and Sebastian Vettel in eighth.

After leading the TL2, Charles Leclerc was the best Ferrari in ninth position. Meanwhile, his teammate Carlos Sainz was only 16th and brought in the fourth red flag of the weekend after crashing into the protections of turn 3.

Pierre Gasly, from AlphaTauri, completed the top 10.

Kimi Raikkonen, who announced his retirement for the end of the season during the week, tested positive for Covid-19 and Robert Kubica will take his place.

Formula 1 returns this Saturday with the qualification, which defines the starting grid, for the Dutch F1 GP. F1Mania will be LIVE and in REAL TIME with all the information of F1 in Zandvoort.

Check the timetable for the second free practice valid for the F1 Netherlands GP:

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull/Honda) 1’09,623

2) Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 1’10.179

3) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’10.417

4) Sergio Pérez (Red Bull/Honda) 1’10.526

5) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’10.670

6) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’10.781

7) Throw Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’10.842

8) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’10.872

9) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’10.896

10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’11.005

11) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’11.013

12) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’11,083

13) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’11.180

14) George Russell (Williams/Mercedes) 1’11,274

15) A. Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’11,299

16) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’11.940

17) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Honda) 1’11.980

18) Nikita Mazepin (Haas/Ferrari) 1’12.136

19) Robert Kubica (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’12.162

20) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’12,366