Views plummet after worldwide streamers and fans strike

After the Blackout of Twitch in Brazil, which occurred on August 23, a similar movement occurred in the rest of the world last Wednesday (1st). With the hashtag “#ADayOffTwitch”, streamers and viewers boycotted the platform for 24 hours to demand more support from creators, who are suffering harassment, racism and prejudice. The impact? About 1 million hours less watched.

According to community gaming-related data analytics company Gamesight, Twitch’s audience dropped significantly on the day of the “strike.” The chart below measured the number of active channels (live) and the hours watched over the last nine days (according to the American time zone):

Image: Reproduction/Gamesight.io

On Wednesday (1), the audience had a million fewer hours watched and 14 thousand fewer channels doing lives compared to the previous week. But that was also influenced by the departure of two popular Twitch streamers, DrLupo and TimTheTatman, who signed contracts with YouTube Gaming.

In addition, the platform’s performance may also have been impacted by the back to school in the United States and the Gamescom digital game fair (which START covered and you can check out what’s new on this link). According to Creator hype, site streaming data analysis, the movement “A Day Off Twitch” may gain “snowball” effect and become bigger.

Why this #ADayOffTwitch?

Image: Playback / Internet

The movement was created to draw attention and demand responses from the platform to problems of harassment and racism in the channels. Streamers and fans around the world witness a wave of “hate raids” at live, with extremist groups attacking live streamers with death threats, rape, harassment and other offenses.

According to The Washington Post, hate raids have grown in recent weeks after Twitch added new words to the list of banned terms at lives.

And the “Apagão na Twitch” in Brazil?

Image: Disclosure/ABC

Twitch has taken a stand after the huge repercussions of Twitch’s Blackout movement, which called streamers to a 24-hour strike with no live on the platform, on August 23rd.

To START, the company sent the following statement:

“We support the rights of our streamers to express themselves and bring attention to important issues in our service. We are listening to this feedback and will continue to work to make Twitch the best service for content creators to create and promote their communities”

Apagão mainly demands improvements in the transfer of registration money made by spectators, since:

Recently, Twitch reduced the value of subscriptions for subs in platform channels, from R$22.99 to R$7.99. However, this also affected streamers’ income, which dropped dramatically.

According to data from Twitch’s Blackout organization, which is made up of streamers, they previously received around R$ 7.59 from a subscription. With the change, this value dropped to around R$ 2.50.

In the Game Trends podcast we explain better, and in more detail, the entire context that led to this situation, the creation of the Streamers’ Blackout in a conversation with a representative of the movement, and the emergence of the Union of Streamers.

START also did a report with streamers attacked by these raids, in addition to talking to Twitch, check it out:

