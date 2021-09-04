Vitão stops following Pedro Calais, of the band Lagum, after getting closer to Luísa Sonza

As EXTRA told us last week, Luísa Sonza started to be seen frequently in the company of Pedro Calais, vocalist of the band Lagum and ex-boyfriend of actress Giullia Buscacio. The two enjoyed a boat ride with friends through Rio and some social at the house of singer Gabi, from the band Melim. Their approach, however, ended up irritating Vitão, who stopped following Pedro on Instagram.

Newly singles, Luísa Sonza and Pedro Calais, from the band Lagum, approach on a boat trip

Luísa announced the end of her relationship with vitão on the 20th. Since then, she has been meeting friends in Rio, among them Pedro Calais, who is also recently single. Pedro and Vitão were friends and followed each other on Instagram until last week.

This Wednesday, Luisa met again with Pedro Calais in Rio, as shown in the record (another one!) above. Vitão is also in Rio and was seen having dinner with friends at a restaurant in Baixo Gávea, in Zona Sul.

Pedro Calais recently ended his relationship with Buscacio for the second time. His approach to Luísa Sonza started to make people talk. In addition to the boat trip, they were seen talking in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, where the singer stays when he is in town.

Luísa Sonza enjoys social at Gabi Melim’s house with singer from the band Lagum (on the left of the photo) Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Newly singles, Luísa Sonza and Pedro Calais approach on a boat trip Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Luísa Sonza confirms the end of her relationship with Vitão and cites ‘pressure’ Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

