Watch Dogs Legion is free for the weekend!

Watch Dogs Legion can be played for free on PC, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia from the 3rd to the 5th of September. Ubisoft will once again make available a free weekend for the title, accompanied by a discount for those who want to buy and keep the game.

The test period starts at exactly 1:00 pm (Eastern Time) tomorrow, September 3rd. Players will be able to enjoy the game until 11am on the 6th, next Monday. And whoever doesn’t want to lose even a minute of the game waiting for the game to arrive can already pre-load the game, which started today.

To play on PS4 and PS5 just download the game on PSN normally. On PC, players have the option to take Watch Dogs Legion in Ubisoft’s own store or in the Epic Games Store.

As is often the case during these free trial periods, all the progress you make in the game throughout your gameplay will be saved and can be used if you decide to buy the full game. It’s coming out at a discount over the weekend, costing 60% cheaper on PC and up to 55% cheaper on consoles.

Watch Dogs Legion it’s also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, but for some reason Microsoft platforms were left out of the free weekend this time around.