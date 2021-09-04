We tested the Toro 2022 with a new engine; see positive and negative points – 04/09/2021

Despite having virtually no competitors in the market, the new Toro 2022, introduced in April by Fiat, exhibited a revolution in several aspects. You may not notice the changes when you see a Toro 2022 pass by you in traffic, but as you enter the cab and especially when driving the pickup with the new turbo engine, you’ll understand why we call what happened to a “revolution” the utility vehicle that is always among the best-selling cars in the country.

To notice the changes in the look of the new Toro, it is necessary to place one of the 2021 line on the side, as little has changed. It is noteworthy that the pickup didn’t really need to mess with the design, as Toro was born very beautiful there in 2016. Basically, the new hood, redesigned grille, new wheels and bullbar integrated to the bumper were added.

Inside, the changes are much more attractive to the eye – at least in the version we tested, the Volcano. There’s no way to step into the new Toro and not look directly at the new 10.1” media center positioned vertically on the center console, which has also been revamped. In it, you can see almost everything about the car, such as the controls for the two-zone digital air conditioning. When the native GPS map fills the screen it’s even cooler.

What could improve the new and attractive center is the image of the rear camera, which is terrible, which does not have the same visual quality as the big screen. The sound system also deserved more power. Anyone who likes to enjoy good music at a higher volume may be disappointed.

By the way, the multimedia center catches so much attention that it takes you to notice the new 100% digital instrument panel with 7” TFT screen. It doesn’t have the shine or visual frills like other brands, but it fulfills its role of conveying vehicle information in a simplified and easy-to-view way.

In terms of connectivity, the new Toro offers a wireless smartphone charger and a complete platform of connected services unprecedented in the Brazilian market, such as on-board Wi-Fi internet, remote connection to the car via application.

Regarding safety, we can highlight the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) with autonomous emergency braking, lane change warning and automatic headlight switching, driver assistance equipment that offers more comfort when driving and, above all, safety for driver and passengers. There are also Full LED headlights, a 100% LED front lighting system that improves headlight performance by 30%.

Forget E Torq

Another Toro 22 revolution is under the hood. The new turboflex T270 engine has a healthy 185 hp with ethanol and 180 hp with gasoline. Torque is always 27.5 kgfm distributed by the six-speed automatic transmission. The modern package makes you forget about the 139hp 1.8 E Torq engine that pulled Toro for many years. This, incidentally, is still offered in an entry-level version.

The Toro T270 runs well in town and on the road. It has quick exits and brave retakes, especially when you use the levers behind the steering wheel to downshift. Remember even the vigor of the 2.0 turbodiesel engine of the more expensive versions. The average consumption during our test days in the city was 7.2 km/l of gasoline.

We can therefore summarize that Toro will continue to sell very well until new rivals such as Hyundai Santa Cruz, Ford Maverick, Volkswagen Tarok arrive here, which is not even certain.

Renault’s Duster Oroch, which once rivaled Toro, will soon undergo some major changes, but it will still be difficult to duel with this renewed and technological Fiat pickup. Not to mention she’s beautiful.

