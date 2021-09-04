Website reveals details of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral plans | World

When the UK Prime Minister is informed by telephone that “London Bridge has fallen”, he will know that Queen Elizabeth II has died and that Operation London Bridge will begin, a complex protocol details of which were revealed this Friday. ) by the Politico website.

“D-Day” – as the Queen’s Day of Death is called – will begin with a series of calls and emails to senior officials and ministers, the draft of which has already been drafted.

“Dear colleagues, it is with sadness that I am writing to inform you of the death of Her Majesty the Queen,” the cabinet secretary will send to ministers.

Each day following the death is referred to as “D + 1,” “D + 2” and so on, the website revealed, which had access to British government documents.

The plans for Operation London Bridge and Operation Spring Tide, which establish how Charles will ascend the throne, contain specific details, such as the potential “wrath” of part of the population in the Downing Street case – official residence and office of the British Prime Minister – not be able to lower the flags to half mast within 10 minutes after the announcement.

The website emphasizes, however, that the 95-year-old monarch is in “good health” and that “nothing suggests” that these plans “have been revised with some urgency.”

British citizens will learn of the news through an official note issued by the Royal House. The prime minister will be the first member of the government to make a statement, and the other members of the Executive will not be able to comment on the matter before that.

The British Parliament, as well as the autonomous chambers of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will cease their activities. A minute of national silence will be announced and the Ministry of Defense will fire salvos from various locations.

On the internet, plans include changing the royal family’s website to a black page with a short statement confirming the queen’s death. The British government’s official website and government social media will display a black belt. Non-urgent content will not be published and retweets will be prohibited unless authorized by the head of government communications.

The documents also raised concerns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about arranging for a significant number of tourists to enter the UK, the Ministry of the Interior about dealing with potential terrorism alerts, and the Department of Transport about London’s overcrowding.

On the day of the Queen’s death, the Prime Minister will have an audience with the new King, Charles, eldest son of Elizabeth II. Afterwards, the prime minister will attend an intimate funeral service at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Charles will address the nation at 6:00 pm (local time) and will be proclaimed sovereign at 10:00 am (local time) the following day. In addition, in the days leading up to the funeral, he will take a tour of the UK, starting in Scotland and ending in Wales.

The protocol foresees different alternatives, depending on the place of death of the sovereign. If she dies at her residence in Sandringham (East England), her coffin will arrive on a train and be received by the Prime Minister at St Pancras Station in London.

If it happens in Balmoral (Scotland), “Operation Unicorn” will be activated, and the coffin will be taken by train to London, if possible. And if not, “Operation Overstudy” will be activated, which will transport the coffin by plane.

On the second day of mourning, the coffin with the queen will go to Buckingham Palace, and on the fifth it will march in procession to the Palace of Westminster. There, it will stay until the eighth day in an elevated casket and open to the public for 23 hours a day.

The official funeral will be held 10 days after Elizabeth II’s death and will be billed as a “national day of mourning” but will not be an official holiday. If it falls on a weekday, it will be up to the employers to grant the day off or not.

The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey and the monarch will be buried in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle, along with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of this year.