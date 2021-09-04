We’ve already wasted too much time with Bolsonaro

× Photo: Alan Santos/PR

Jair Bolsonaro said that, on September 7, he was interested in showing the photograph of the crowded Avenida Paulista. He bets that the image of the Pocketnarista mass in the streets could intimidate those who intend to kick him from the Palácio do Planalto and lock him in jail.

It does well to capture images from above. Your bunch of nutcases is much scarier from a distance than up close. As Eduardo Paes said, “there won’t be anything on September 7th”, because pocketbookism is capable of attracting only a few “crazy”, an “portion of uneducated, absurd people, with whom it’s not worth wasting time”. Hamilton Mourão, two weeks ago, had said the same thing: “That’s flash in the pan”.

Crash or no riots, however, the fact is that something has already happened – and it happened before September 7th. Jair Bolsonaro’s demented speeches, which culminated in his “ultimatum” to the ministers of the STF, this Friday, they spread the certainty that the sociopath must be removed from power.

The circus show on September 7th, seen from afar, will reveal the size of the Pocketnarist troop. But it will also reveal, seen up close, its weakness: no one can pull off a coup with only an army of imbeciles, commanded by an imbecile.

We’ve wasted too much time with Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil needs to get rid of it as soon as possible and move forward.

