WhatsApp announces end of service on 16 cell phone models; know which ones

Cell phones with Android and IOS systems were included in the list of devices that should no longer run the application as of November

WhatsApp, the messaging app on the same network as Facebook and Instagram, announced that as of November 1, it will no longer work on a range of mobile devices. The measure reaches smartphones with operating system Android 4.0.4 and iOS 9 system, in addition to all those inferior to these.

With this, millions of users around the world will lose access to the application, the main one in the field of instant messaging, in addition to the possibility of video calls, both free.

See the list of devices that will no longer run the application:

Samsung : Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2;

: Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2; LG : Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II and F5 II;

: Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II and F5 II; Sony : Xperia;

: Xperia; Huawei : Ascend Mate and Ascend D2;

: Ascend Mate and Ascend D2; apple: iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

It is worth remembering that a few days ago the application lost users after announcing changes to its data privacy policy, according to information published on Portal R7.

On Thursday (2), Ireland’s digital authorities imposed a fine of 225 million euros, about R$ 1.38 billion, against WhatsApp, after an investigation requested by the European data protection committee into the changes in the use of personal information.