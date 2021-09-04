WhatsApp earns official stickers from La Casa de Papel; see how to download

The series La Casa de Papel, from Netflix, is a success all over the world, especially in Brazil. While riding the wave of the Season 5 premiere, which takes place today (3), WhatsApp has launched an official sticker pack called Sticker Heist.

The name of the sticker pack is inspired by the English name of the series, Money Heist. The set will feature drawings of the beloved characters — Rio, Tokyo, Professor and Nairobi are just some of the featured characters —, which also feature iconic moments from the series, such as the famous song Bella Ciao.

The package can be downloaded for free from WhatsApp (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

The illustrations are by artist Mucho Pixels, who put all his effort into producing these pixelated images that portray the series in such a special way.

How to download La Casa de Papel stickers

The stickers are free you can access the package by clicking this link to download it faster, with a shortcut that will automatically open in your app. You can also search directly from the WhatsApp sticker store — as this is new, it appears highlighted as soon as you open the tool, but you may need to search for the “Sticker Heist” theme.

This addition is valid for any version of the application, whether for mobile devices (Android and iOS) or for the web and desktop version.

