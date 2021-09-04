Whatsapp will gain option of reactions to messages, see how it will be

The guys who like to send a ‘fire’ in the crushes photos will have a new reason to celebrate. WhatsApp has decided to follow the lead of other networks, such as Facebook and Instagram, and will release an update that allows users to react to incoming messages. The information is from the specialized WaBetaInfo website.

The site also released the first images of how this new interaction will be.

Photo: Reproduction

As with the other apps in the family, the functionality allows the user to select a specific message and choose an emoji to react. This option, however, is not anonymous and is displayed to all group members.

The new option is being developed for the iOS system as well as the android and should arrive soon,