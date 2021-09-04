WhatsApp will stop working on some phones; see which ones – News

WhatsApp released a list of mobile devices where the app will stop working from November 1st.

In less than two months, smartphone models with Android OS 4.0.4 or earlier will become incompatible with WhatsApp, as will iPhones with iOS 9 or lower.

In this way, millions of users around the world will lose the ability to send messages and make video calls through the app.

See the list of devices:

– Samsung: Galaxy S3 Mini, Trend II, Trend Lite, Core, Ace 2

– LG: Optimus F7, F5, L3 II Dual, F7 II, F5 II

– Sony: Xperia

– Huawei: Ascend Mate and Ascend D2

– Apple: iPhone SE, 6S, and 6S Plus

The app has recently lost many users after announcing changes to its data privacy policy.

The Irish digital authority announced on Thursday (2) a fine of 225 million euros, about R$ 1.38 billion, against WhatsApp, following an investigation requested by the European data protection committee into changes in the use of personal information.