‘Whore and murderer?’ · TV news

In Verdades Secretas, Arlete/Angel (Camila Queiroz) will be unmasked by Hilda (Ana Lucia Torre), who will discover her granddaughter’s double life. The retired teacher will be called to appear at a police station to pick up the model, who will have been arrested after a client died during a program on Globo’s eleven o’clock soap opera. “Whore and murderer?” the grandmother will ask.

In the aired scenes from September 14th , Hilda will arrive at the police station in the company of Darlene (Bel Kutner), but delegate Estevão (Marcos França) will demand the presence of the protagonist’s mother in the precinct. Confused, the elderly woman will explain that the family is going through financial difficulties and that she wants to save Carolina (Drica Moraes).

“Do you understand why I was there? We’re broke,” Arlete will say. “I can understand, but I’ll never accept it, girl,” the policeman will retort. Fanny’s employee (Marieta Severo) will beg the sheriff to hide the truth, leaving her grandmother worried. “Doctor, I need to know what’s going on,” Hilda will plead.

“Mrs. Hilda, I’m used to dealing with bandits, barbaric crimes, I’m not able to find delicate words to say what it is. Her granddaughter, Arlete, she was prostituting herself. She was with a client in a hotel, and that customer has died,” the man will reveal.

“Dead? Do you mean to say that my granddaughter is a prostitute and a murderer?”, Carolina’s mother will question, incredulously.

Hilda freaks out at revelation and is welcomed by Darlene

“She was brought here because she was a minor prostituting herself. With the death, there was a suspicion of murder, but I already spoke to a medical examiner and the deceased’s cardiologist was also consulted. [o cliente] it was cardiac and had a heart attack. He exaggerated the dose of sexual stimulant,” explained Estevão.

The grandmother will start to get hysterical, while the granddaughter will start crying in shame. “The money you brought was from prostitution? Arlete, what did you do with your life?”, Darlene’s friend will scream. “I just wanted to model, grandma, but I paid very little, you were going to lose the apartment. I just wanted to help”, the teenage prostitute will justify.

Originally aired in 2015, Verdades Secretas returned to the air on Globo in a kind of “warm up” for its sequel, which began to be recorded and will show the plot starring Camila Queiroz seven years after the end of the version shown on open TV.

The rerun of the saga written by Walcyr Carrasco is also an attempt to stop the audience from escaping to the new season of A Fazenda, reality by Record.

