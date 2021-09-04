why PSG received a ‘no’ from Camavinga even with a proposal far above Real Madrid’s offer for the athlete

Last Tuesday, midfielder Eduardo Camavinga transferred from Rennes, from France, to the Real Madrid, completing a ‘hat’ in the Paris Saint-Germain, which was also being negotiated by the 18-year-old athlete. PSG’s offer was even superior to that of the Spanish club.

However, according to the Spanish newspaper AT, Camavinga preferred to join Real Madrid due to the desire to play with the merengue shirt. The player even switched agencies to pursue his dream of joining the Spanish team.

To transfer to Real Madrid, Camavinga agreed to receive a lower salary than that offered by Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, as the proposal of the French was also bigger for Rennes, the midfielder convinced the board of his former club to accept the offer of the Spaniards.

At the end of negotiations, the 18-year-old midfielder was bought by Real Madrid for 30 million euros (R$ 184 million). The transfer took place on the last day of the window of the main European leagues, which closed last Tuesday (31).

At just 18 years old, Camavinga was the first-choice holder for Rennes in the last two seasons, adding 88 games, two goals and five assists in the period. At age 16, in April 2019, the defensive midfielder became the first player born in 2002 to play in the main leagues in Europe. He also has three games for the senior French national team and one goal scored.